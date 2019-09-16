Photo gallery: Pictures from Doodfest in Southowram
Music lovers flocked to enjoy some top bands and remember a young man from Brighouse.
Doodfest, held in Southowram on Saturday, was organised by The Peter Doody Foundation to raise awareness of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.
1. Photo gallery: Pictures from Doodfest in Southowram
All in purple are Lisa Bailey, Sebrina Mallaghan and Jess Rayner.
Some of the revellers enjoying Doodfest
Richard and Donna Meredith soak up the atmosphere.
Crowds were treated to live music and DJ sets.
