Organisers to raise the bar at FestivALE event

Bailiff Bridge Community Centre will be celebrating eight years of the popular FestivALE event next month.

The centre’s committee has announced that the event will take place on Friday and Saturday October 11 and 12.

Charity cheer: Overgate Hospice will gain from the event.

This year’s FestivALE will be showcasing 18 real ales, all of which will be cooled and served through traditional bar pumps.

They will be on offer at the same time along with four ciders. Prosecco will also be available at the event.

Doors open at 5pm on the Friday and 2.30pm on the Saturday. The bar will close at 11pm on both days.

Entry to the event is £5 which includes a programme with full tasting notes, a commemorative glass, and a token towards the drink of your choice.

Food will also be available until 9pm, including hot sandwiches, pies and wedges.

Janette Lever-Backhouse, committee member of the Community Centre, said they are once again supporting Overgate Hospice along with Emma’s Mito Mission, which is another local charity, with proceeds from this year’s event to be shared equally between these charities and the community centre.

Last year almost £4,000 was raised and the organisers are hoping to do even better this time around.

Janette said: “Special thanks go to Christine Beal whose daughter Emma was the instigator of the charity which now bears her name.

“Christine has been very pro-active in gaining sponsorship for the event, helping with designing advertising material and also providing volunteers to help on the weekend.

“Raising this amount of money would not be possible without the continuing support of Barclays Bank, which has match funded the event from the start, as well as all the local companies and private sponsors that advertise in the programme and/or sponsor a barrel of ale.”

Mark Feasey, committee member and organiser of the FestivALE, said: “We are working hard to ensure this year’s event will be the best one yet.

“It’s great to get back behind the bar and meet the wonderful people who attend this event.

“When selecting the ales, I ensure that we have something for everyone. There will also be a few surprises on the bar, something that even a connoisseur of ale will not have tried before.”