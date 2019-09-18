Midnight Walkers light up skies of Calderdale - with £20,000 raised

The annual Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk took place on Saturday, with more than 950 people taking part and lighting up the streets of Calderdale once again.

Walkers were entertained with music from Pulse Radio’s Rosie Madison and were able to get all glittered up with the hospice’s Glitter Bar before participating in a warm-up ahead of their 13-mile walk.

The challenge raised 20,000 for Overgate Hospice.

During the walk, they were able to stop off at points to be greeted by hospice staff and volunteers who were there to hand out refreshments.

Walkers were greeted at the finish line with medals and certificates.

Jess Bailey, Events Organiser, said: “What a night to remember.

"This year’s Midnight Walk was my first and it was amazing– such a special evening.

“We cannot thank our volunteers and sponsors enough for their support.”

The event, sponsored for the eighth time by Rosemount Estates, has already raised £20,000 for the hospice.

Next year’s Midnight Walk will take place on Saturday September 12, 2020.