Looking back at Calderdale school sports day pictures from years gone by As pupils prepare to say goodbye to school for the summer we're taking a trip down memory lane to look at pictures from past Calderdale school sports days. Can you spot anyone you know? 1. South Halifax High School Victoria Wilson won the 100m race back in 2002 in the South Halifax High School Sports Day jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Colden School Parents had no escape after signing up for the three-legged race at Colden School Sports Day in 2006 other Buy a Photo 3. Bolton Brow Junior and Infant School Pupils from Bolton Brow Junior and Infant School got involved in different races on their Sports Day back in 2003. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Bolton Brow Junior and Infant School Pupils from Bolton Brow Junior and Infant School got involved in different races on their Sports Day back in 2003. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5