Huge cash boost for new Rastrick sports pitch for school and community

Celebrating the completion of the new multi-sports pitch at Rastrick High School are Steve Evans, CEO of Polaris Multi Academy Trust and Mat Williams, Head of School

The £524,841 grant from the Football Foundation, along with a contribution from the school, will fund an expansive 3G pitch and changing room facility.

Rastrick High School says it has worked closely with its partners - West Riding Football Association, Rastrick Junior FC, Clifton Rangers FC and Huddersfield Town FC - to ensure that as well as being an outstanding asset for the students at the school, it will be an excellent sports and exercise facility for the community.

Mat Williams, Head of School, said: “The school and particularly the PE teaching team are very excited about the new facilities.

“We have an excellent reputation for sport at Rastrick and these new facilities will only go to further cement this reputation for sporting excellence.”

Steve Evans, Chief Executive Officer at the trust Rastrick High School is part of - Polaris Multi Academy Trust, said the new facilities will be “world-class”.

“The trust is thankful for the support of its local partners, Mark Woodhall at Facility and Sports Club Development Services and all the team at the Football Foundation,” he said.

“The trust is committed to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to enjoy sport in the very best environment. This successful bid, as well as the trust-funded multi-sports surface we completed this week, means that students and the community will have world-class facilities to use to improve their health, wellbeing and fitness.”

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, added: “This grant awarded to Rastrick High School is great news for the school and the local community.

“It will support young people’s ability to play our national game and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of football facilities in this country.