Hipperholme slimmer is Woman of the Year 2019

A super slimmer has been named Hipperholme’s Slimming World ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019 thanks to her incredible 4st 1lb weight loss.

Laura Smart, 31, has slimmed from 16st 2lb to 12st 1lb and has been chosen Hipperholme’s Slimming World Woman of the Year 2019 Winner.

Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition celebrates the achievements of thousands of women up and down the country who have made long-term healthy lifestyle changes.

Laura, who down-sized from a dress size 20 to a 14, said: “When I first joined group I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now. Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life.

"My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Laura joined Slimming World in December 2017 after feeling unhappy about her size. “I started to put on weight after having my twin boys.I found myself hiding whenever the camera came out.

"I tried a number of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both, in fact. With Slimming World it’s completely different.”

Laura has been blown away that the changes she’s made had such a big impact on her weight loss.

As the weight started to come off, she started to think about how active she was and Laura now loves Running and being active with her children.

Sarah Tearne, who runs the Hipperholme group, said: “I’m so proud of Laura. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible.

"She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women and men to change their lives in the same way.”

The Hipperholme Slimming World group is held every Wednesday at 9.30am at Old Brodleians RUFC.

