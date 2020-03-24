Halifax RSPCA brings virtual pet show to your living room

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch are devastated to have cancelled their upcoming outdoor events and dog shows due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

But in a bid to stop their supporters being too disappointed, they are bringing an extra special pet show to families virtually – by entering photos and videos of your pets in their 9 class ‘RSPCA Virtual Pet Show’ on Facebook.

For the first time ever, the branch will be running the completely digital pet show and hope it will give pet owners and families staying at home something fun to get involved in.

First place winners will even receive official RSPCA rosettes posted to their door.

Read more: 9 TV shows filmed in Calderdale to binge during lockdown



Digital Fundraiser Fay Gibbons said: “The current crisis has created a lot of uncertainty and financial concern for our branch - but it has for so many other local charities, businesses and individuals, so we really wanted to bring something fun and enjoyable to our supporters that they can enjoy from their homes. We hope it gives people and families staying at home a fun activity to take part in and also a reason to smile when we all need it the most.

"We’ve had some amazing entries so far that have given us a real giggle and we can’t thank our amazing supporters and entrants enough. We’re really looking forward to seeing more photos and videos of your fabulous pets!”

The RSPCA Animal Centre based on Wade street, Halifax is hoping the competition will help them to raise vital funds at this crucial time.

The charity has been forced to close all of their shops and their animal centre is currently working on an appointment-only basis.

Entry per class is just £1.50 and this can be paid via Paypal or JustGiving. The pet show offers classes for every single type of pet from dogs to Degu’s and hamsters to horses with 9 classes consisting of: cutest pet, funniest pet, best selfie, perfect family pic and more.

To be in with the chance to win enter now, by visiting the Facebook event page here www.facebook.com or find out more on the branches website www.rspahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.

To support the branch through the current COVID-19 crisis without entering the competition, you can donate to their #HelpUsHelpThem fundraiser by visiting: www.justgiving.com/campaign/helpushelpthem or text RSPCA to 70085 to donate £1 from your mobile.