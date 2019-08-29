From films under the stars to a popular musical - Ten of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in West Yorkshire. Here are ten of the best things to do across the region.

1. Open Air Cinema: The Piece Hall, Halifax, August 29 - September 1 - www.thepiecehall.co.uk

The historic Grade I Listed Piece Hall in Halifax will become an outdoor cinema for four days this weekend. On August 29 the open cinema kicks off with the British classic ‘Brassed Off’, which features The Piece Hall itself. Combining tragedy with comedy and politics with music, Brassed Off is a bittersweet comedy-drama starring Pete Postlethwaite, Tara Fitzgerald and Ewan McGregor which tells the true story of the troubles faced by a colliery brass band following the closure of their pit. Visitors will be entertained by Elland Silver Band ahead of the film. On August 30, the hit musical The Greatest Showman is heading to Halifax. Vistors can sing-a-long to their favourite songs at The Piece Hall’s outdoor screening this August and take part in an array of fun circus skills and activities. On August 31 visitors can catch the blockbuster A Star Is Born. In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays country-western musician Jackson Maine, who discovers - and falls in love with - struggling artist Ally, played by Lady Gaga. One of the biggest biopics of last year rounds off The Piece Hall’s open air cinema season on September 1. Bohemian Rhapsody depicts the life of one of the world’s greatest rock legends and is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and the legendary Freddie Mercury. Each night the gates will open at 7.30pm and the film will begin at sunset.

2. Brighouse and Rastrick Band in concert: The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, August 31, 7pm - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

The Victoria Theatre is welcoming back Yorkshire Champions 2019, Brighouse and Rastrick Band, for a concert conducted by Professor David King. The Brighouse & Rastrick Band is regarded by many as the best and most consistent ‘public subscription band’ in the world. Tickets are available from the box office at 01422 351158.

3. Star Wars Sunday: Wakefield Market Hall, September 1, 10am-8pm - www.experiencewakefield.co.uk

Dig out your lightsabers and dust off your Jedi robes, because Star Wars is heading to Wakefield. Star Wars day will be a celebration of all things from a galaxy far, far away and feature plenty of events to get involved in. Are you the spitting image of Han Solo or a dead ringer for Rey? Show the world by cosplaying as your favourite character. Visitors will also be able to dance with Boogie Storm’s dancing Stormtroopers - as seen on Britain’s Got Talent. There will also be the chance to play Star Wars video games from across the years as 1Up Club UK bring games from various consoles. Screenings will be taking place throughout the day, with one film being shown from each series. At 10am will be The Phantom Menace, 2.30pm is The Empire Strikes Back and rounding off the films at 6pm will be The Last Jedi.

4. Yorkshire Food and Craft Market: Ossett, August 31, 10am-4pm - www.visitossett.co.uk

The Yorkshire Food and Craft market runs on the last Saturday of every month and features the county’s best locally sourced foods and the region’s finest crafts.

5. Blackshaw Head Fete: Blackshaw Head, near Hebden Bridge, August 31, 1.30pm - www.visitcalderdale.com

There’s plenty to see and do at this year’s Blackshaw Head Fete. This year’s event will feature live music from Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, food stalls, produce tent, fell race, face painting, dog show, Pat’s Pantry, storytelling and a bouncy castle. The event begins at 1.30pm and is accessible by the 596 bus from Hebden Bridge.

6. Fun Dog Show: Oakwell Hall, Birstall, September 1, 11am-4pm - www.yrdr.co.uk

This annual event is organised by Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue, a local charity committed to rescuing and re-homing unwanted dogs. There will be lots to do including taking part in the fun dog show classes, have-a-go games, Flyball, stalls and even a bar.

7. Concerts in the Bandstand at Pontefract Castle: Pontefract Castle, September 1, 1pm-3pm - www.pontefractcastle.co.uk

Pay a visit to Pontefract Castle’s bandstand and get your toes tapping with our series of concerts featuring local brass and wind ensembles. The Doncaster Waites will be performing from 1pm to 3pm on September 1.

8. Sister Act: Theatre Royal Wakefield, until September 7 - www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

When club singer Deloris Van Cartier witnesses her gangster boyfriend Curtis Shank and his goons commit a murder, she is placed in witness protection in the most unlikely of places; a convent. Shank vows to find her no matter what, and places a price on her head. Going undercover as Sister Mary Clarence, she must lay low and stay out of trouble, which in Deloris’ case, is a lot harder than it sounds. Her previous life was full of excitement, parties and thrills and Deloris soon grows tired with the slow, simple life of the nuns. Perhaps leading the church choir may bring back that spark she so misses? Several key changes later and Sunday service will never be the same again as she transforms those tone-deaf sisters into divine divas. The church may be low on funds, but these new found singing sensations bring donations flowing into the convent. Can Deloris guide the girls to stardom while keeping her identity under wraps? Brought to you by the team behind recent smash hits Les Misérables, Our House and Jesus Christ Superstar.

9. Jeremiah: Various venues in North Kirklees: September 3-5, 7.30pm - www.creativescene.org.uk

From the critically-acclaimed rap storyteller Jack Dean comes a new gig theatre show about England’s forgotten revolution. Featuring original live music inspired by hip-hop and cinematic scores, Jeremiah tells the incredible true story of a much-misunderstood Luddite rebellion – a movement that spanned the whole of North of England. The show is suitable for ages 14 and over but under 18s need to be with an adult.

10. IT and IT Chapter Two: Cineworld Castleford, September 5, 7pm

Cineworld Castleford is showing an IT double bill with back to back screenings of IT and IT Chapter 2. In the summer of 1989, a group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown. Then 27 years later the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.