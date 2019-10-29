Free drink offer to customers who take pledge to leave work on time

A Brighouse pub is offering a free drink for locals – there’s just one catch – they have to promise to leave the office on time.

The Old Mill on Wakefield Road, which is part of the Chef and Brewer collection of pubs, has announced the initiative after finding the average Brit has just 24 minutes to themselves after a long working day.

To redeem a free drink between 5pm and 7pm until Thursday October 31, locals need to sign the pledge at www.chefandbrewer.com/enhance-your-evening. Customers can then show their confirmation voucher at the bar.

Chris Chew, general manager at the Old Mill, said: “We’re a nation that never switches off – whether its staying late at work, a long commute home or household chores, we know all-too-well it can feel like there’s just not enough hours in the day.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people in Brighouse to sign our pledge to leave work on time at least once this week, so they can really make the most out of their evening.”