Forget Me Not hospice set to host a ‘Day to Donate’

The Forget Me Not hospice is holding a ‘Day to Donate’ event later this month.

The event, on Saturday, September 21, will allow people the chance to give unwanted goods to the cause while helping them to de-clutter their homes.

All the charity’s 14 shops are taking part, including the one on Commercial Street in Brighouse.

Forget Me Not is hoping residents in the Brighouse area will donate their unwanted items as they move on clothes, toys, books and furniture that are no longer needed.

A hospice spokesman said: “We all know how aggravating it can be when our homes become too cluttered with unwanted items. Maybe your wardrobe is bursting with clothes you don’t wear anymore?

“Maybe your home is littered with games and toys that the kids no longer play with?

“Luckily for the residents of Brighouse, the hospice has the perfect solution.”

Andrea Kay, trading support manager at Forget Me Not, said: “Each bag of donations is worth, on average, about £25 in our shops. So we’re encouraging everyone to bring along at least one bag of unwanted clothes, books, toys or bric-a-brac on our Day to Donate!

“Because the more donations we receive the more we can raise to fund our work with local children and families.

“It’s the perfect excuse to have a right good clear out and support your local children’s charity at the same time. What could be better than that?”

To arrange a free pick-up of your unwanted furniture call 01924 404393. A member of the Forget Me Not team will be on hand to help.