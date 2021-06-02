Eight Calderdale organisations honoured with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Beacon Hill, Halifax

Steve Duncan Deputy Lieutenant said: “The Queens Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) is the highest accolade any UK voluntary organisation can receive and typically in West Yorkshire on average three charities receive the Award each year. I was asked by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire to lead on improving the take-up of the QAVS in West Yorkshire.

"Through promotion via the Community Foundation for Calderdale and the VSI Alliance and events and encouragement from the Lieutenancy 43 charities applied for the Award and of these 19 charities have won the Award! And I’m delighted to say that of the 19 charities 8 are from Calderdale.

Steve Duncan. Pic: Chris Lord Photography.

“Thirteen charities applied for the Award in Calderdale and eight were successful.

“The five that haven’t been successful are all amazing charities doing amazing things but they are competing with the very best in their field across the UK and on this occasion they missed out. This is on no way a reflection on them of their invaluable service to the community and importantly they are free to apply again in three years.

“Charities are initially assessed for eligibility and then undergo a rigorous half day assessment carried out by local Deputy Lieutenants.

“The assessors this year were Chris Harris, Nicky Chance Thompson, Neil Davidson, Tim Cole and Steve Duncan. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the assessors for their voluntary time and enthusiasm.

"There was a huge amount of work involved in researching applicants, pulling together the evidence, carrying out the assessment visits and completing the Submission Form with 39 sections to complete. Each assessment took approximately 4 days from start to finish.

"What a privilege it has been to see the record level of winners in Calderdale and West Yorkshire as a whole.”