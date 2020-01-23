Early bird discount for The Cragg Challenge 2020

Organisers of The Cragg Challenge are inviting anyone who is looking to take on a fitness challenge in 2020 to sign up.

Up until January 31, entry fees have been discounted by around 15 per cent on RaceSpace for the main events.

Chairman of the organising committee, Phil Rodda, said: “We’re responding to feedback really.

"Cycling and running clubs get their calendars scheduled well in advance, so to get onto their radar we’ve published the Challenge date and opened entries as soon as practically possible.

"We also wanted to give everyone an incentive to register early.”

To sign up to the event, go to www.racespace.com, search for The Cragg Challenge, then click through to the event that you would like to enter.

