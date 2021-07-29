Diamond celebrations for Elland couple as they mark 60 years of marriage

Malcolm Wragg and his wife Maureen were connected with Old Earth School for years

Malcolm and Maureen Wragg (née Grundon) have both lived in Elland for most of their lives.

They met at Elland Wesley Methodist Church and were friends for a few years before marrying at the church on July 29 1961, after Malcolm finished his national service and teacher training.

After marrying Malcolm worked as a teacher in Halifax and Maureen worked at Nu Swift and over the years both have been heavily involved in a number of community groups across the area.

Malcolm and Maureen on their wedding day.

“We have been associated with a number of activities in the area, my wife with The Girls Brigade and Southgate Methodist Church, myself with The Boys Brigade, the Anchormen Drum Corps and both have a long connection the Old Earth School, Maureen as secretary for 25 years and myself as a Governor and the chair for many years,” said Malcolm.

“I was also involved with basketball in the area as a founder and coach to Halifax Hawks Basketball Club which later became Calderdale Explorers in the National League.”

The pair have had many highlights over the years with their overseas trips providing them with many memories.

Maureen said: “We’ve been fortunate over the years to have done a number of trips. We’ve done river cruises in Europe and trips to Oberammergau in Germany.”

Malcolm and Maureen have two children, Sally and Tim; three grandchildren, David, Andrew and Courtney, and four greatgrandchildren.

The couple say that the secret to a long and happy marriage is balance.

“It’s important to have separate interests as well as similar interests. We’ve got a balance,” said Malcolm.