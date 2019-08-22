Dad-of-two in coma after bike accident

Friends of a father-in-two who is in a coma after a bike crash in Elland have spoken of his “heart of gold”.

Cyclist Darren Speight, 41, lives in Elland and was almost home from a training ride when the crash happened on Lower Edge Road.

His bicycle and a motorbike collided and Darren’s bike then hit a parked car.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in a coma in Leeds General Infirmary.

“He has a heart of gold,” said Chris Iredale, one of Darren’s close friends and fellow member of 3RT Cycling Club in Brighouse.

“He is always the first to help anyone out and always puts other people first.

“Darren is very well known. That’s one of the things that his family didn’t realise - how well known and well loved he is.”

A fundraising page to support self-employed flooring contractor Darren and his two daughters - 11-year-old Mia and 13-year-old Millie - has already raised over £16,000.

Members of 3RT joined in a ride to Bridlington and back at the weekend, collecting £600. To donate to the collection for Darren, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3rtdaz.

Chris said Darren’s family have been amazed by the messages of support and pledges that have flooded in, not just from people who know Darren but from the cycling community and beyond.

“They want to say a big thank you,” he said.

Darren has taken part in many fundraising activities for various charities, including a ride for Overgate Hospice and a ride which involved sleeping rough for homeless charity Happy Days.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash, which happened at around 10.23pm on Sunday, August 4, to call them on 101.