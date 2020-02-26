Community Foundation for Calderdale’s flood appeal reaches £350,000

Just over two weeks after launching an appeal to raise £1m to help people in Calderdale affected by flooding from Storm Ciara, the Community Foundation for Calderdale have raised £350,000.

The appeal was off to a healthy start as £250,000 had already been raised through the Watermark Fund which was set up following the Boxing Day Floods in 2015 thanks to regular contributions from local businesses.

Flooding in Mytholmroyd

Steve Duncan, DL, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale explained, “We are in the middle of processing grant applications of people affected by the flooding, for some people their lives have been devastated and they are still picking up the pieces. For them, a grant from us helps get them back on their feet.

“We haven’t received any match funding from Government (as yet) and are still a way off raising £1m. We have received two significant donations from corporates this week and welcome any further donations.

“So far we have given out over 300 grants and we are forecast to be awarding a further £170,000 worth of grants in the coming weeks.

“We have received over 500 applications to date and are working as fast as possible to award grants but are fearful that we will not have enough to be able to all the flooded businesses. Once we have raised more money and are in position to be able to award more grants to eligible businesses who have not already applied, we will announce it on social media and our website.

“Raising £1m will be no mean feat, especially as people may feel fatigued having donated to flood appeals previously. That’s why we are so grateful to people who have donated before and are donating again to help their community.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed donations to the appeal as we are trying to raise £1 million. We are hopeful that the Government will provide match funding but we haven’t heard anything yet.”

To make a donation to help the people, charities and businesses affected, visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/2020FloodAppeal/.