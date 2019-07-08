Charity team raises thousands at Leeds 10k in aid of The Nick Smith Foundation

A team of 40 runners took to the streets for the annual Leeds 10K, running in aid of The Nick Smith Foundation and raising over £7,000.

The team was made up of people with a wide variety of connections to Nick ‘Smudger’ Smith, from Lightcliffe, who died in December 2017 from Motor Neurone Disease aged 38.

Rachel Smith and her sister Julia after completing the 10K

They included his wife Rachel and her sister Julia, Nick’s cousin Jack and a group of his friends, 11 workers from Brighouse’s HLC Nursery - where Nick’s daughter and nephew go, parents from the Nursery and friends and colleagues of Nick and Rachel.

As well as Sunday’s main event, four-year old Abigail, who goes to HLC Nursery, took part in the Leeds Mini Run.

She wanted to run the 1.5km in memory of her friend’s daddy and raised £150.

The registered charity has three aims – to support children who have to face the death of a parent at a young age, research into Motor Neurone Disease and rugby league, the sport which Nick played and was passionate about.

Stephen Naylor, Chair of the Nick Smith Foundation, said: “Having so many runners taking to the streets of Leeds and raising so much money in Nick’s name is incredible. Thank you to every single member of the team who ran for Smudger and everyone who supported them.”

