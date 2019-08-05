Celebrating good work in Calderdale at Community Spirit Awards

The Community Foundation for Calderdale and its headline sponsors Covea Insurance, Riley & Co and BCA Leisure will once again host the Community Spirit Awards.

Last year the event attracted a sell-out crowd of more than 400 to the Venue at Barkisland to celebrate all that is good in Calderdale, including the selfless work of volunteers, charities and community groups.

The awards are open to charities, community groups and volunteers who work in or deliver services in Calderdale. Charities and community groups can self nominate.

The Community Foundation for Calderdale is a charity, which raises money to fund and support community activity across Calderdale.

Assistant director of the Community Foundation, Emma Woods-Bolger, said “We help local people do extraordinary things together.

“We work with our local communities to inspire and encourage projects that they want to see, to make their neighbourhoods happier, healthier and safer places to be.

“The awards are a great way of recognising the work charities and community groups do, and the awards ceremony is always moving and inspiring in equal measure.”

The closing date for nominations is August 30 at 5pm. The awards ceremony will take place on November 21 at The Venue, Barkisland.

Nominations are now open across ten categories - visit www.calderdalecommunityspiritawards.co.uk.

Charity of the Year – Sponsored by Riley & Co.

Awarded to a charity that has delivered outstanding service to its beneficiaries, promoted and raised its cause, been clear in its goals and strategy, and demonstrated excellence, especially within the last year.

Best New Charity – Sponsored by Lattitude7

Awarded to a charity (registered after September 2015) that has made a demonstrable impact since its foundation, achieved awareness of its cause, mission and activities, and set the foundations of excellent management and accountability for the future.

Outstanding Individual Achievement – Sponsored by Wilby Insurance

Awarded to a person who has demonstrated dedication, professionalism and integrity throughout their career, and who has produced a demonstrably positive effect on the sector through their work and management over at least a 15-year period.

Arts and Culture -Sponsored by Croft Myl

Awarded to a charity or community group active in the arts (visual arts-music-film-photography-writing-drama-dance-design) which has demonstrated passion and enthusiasm in making a significant contribution to the wider community.

Best Fundraising Campaign – Sponsored by Value Exchange

Awarded to a charity or community group based on innovative approaches coupled with exceeding funding targets.

Great and Green – Sponsored by Pulman Steel

Awarded to an individual, school, community group or charity which is having a positive impact on the community and/or raising the profile of environmental issues.

Young Community Champion – Sponsored by Calderdale Council

Awarded to a young person 21 years old or under, who has engaged, inspired and motivated peers or other people in support of a social cause or initiative.

Breakthrough of The Year – Sponsored by Calderdale College

Awarded to a charity or community group for successfully developing something new or different.

Areas could include supporter and/or donor engagement, putting a piece of research to good use, extending the reach of the charity or introducing a new way of working.

Volunteer of the Year – Sponsored by Snowflake Media

Awarded to the volunteer who has displayed the greatest commitment and achievement to a charity, voluntary sector organisation or the community.

Best Marketing Award - Sponsored by Townhall Dental

Awarded for a marketing campaign that used one or more of the following:

Social media, website/microsite, printed press, adverts, leaflets, video content, social activity campaign.

May also include giveaways.