Calling all cute Calderdale pets for RSPCA's photography competition

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch are searching for adorable pets to take part in their ‘Picture Perfect Pet’ photo competition.

The competition can be entered online through Facebook and is just £1.50 per entry.

All entries will be judged on 'cuteness and all-round best image', with voting taking place online.

Fay Gibbons, Digital Fundraiser, said: “Our annual pet photo competition is now in its third year.

"The past few competitions have had some amazing entries and it really goes to show just how much we truly love our pets. There is the chance to win up to £50 in Pets At Home vouchers for cutest cat, cutest dog and cutest small animal – so there are even more chances to win!”

Entries can be made until January 20 with the winners annoucned on January 24.

The competition will help to raise vital funds for the centre and the animals in the branches care.

For more information about the competition and the branch please visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.

To enter the competition click here.

