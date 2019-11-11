Calderdale charities successfully raise funds for community minibus

A group of Calderdale based non-profits have successfully raised the funds required and purchased a minibus for the use of local community groups and charities.

The fundraising was led by two groups, Focus4Hope and the Town Hall Foundation.

The Town Hall Foundation is the charitable wing of Brighouse based private dental practice, Town Hall Dental, who provide oral health education and dental care for the homeless in Yorkshire.

Read: 21 most expensive streets in and around Halifax according to Zoopla

Focus4Hope work with the homeless and vulnerable helping them find accommodation, work and essential services.

The minibus will allow the two organisations to transport those people they work with more easily to essential meetings and events.

It will be used in November for a trip to Calais organised by the founders of the Town Hall Foundation and Focus4Hope, helping those in Northern France impacted by the refugee crisis.

The purchase of the vehicle came after a nine-month fundraising campaign, which included a skydive, charity rock climb and various donations from charitable-minded businesses from across the district.

Over £10,000 was raised in total, the majority of which came from small individual donations.

Read: Bonfire Night attacks on West Yorkshire fire crews rapped

As well as assisting in their projects, Focus4Hope and the Town Hall Foundation will make the minibus available for other community groups to help various causes locally.

Commenting on the launch, Town Hall Foundation Founder Rachel Dilley said: “Getting this minibus is a result of hours of hard work from many people in this community, and it will be a huge help for us with the work we do.

“There are a lot of people isolated and vulnerable people we work with in this community who can’t access transport, this will open up the world to them again.

“We know how much of an impact this will have on our work, but also how difficult it has been to fundraise the amount we needed.

“As such, we want to help other non-profits and organisations in the area who can benefit from using it.

“We encourage people to reach out to us so that we can work together and do more locally.”

Read: General election: A guide to recent votes in Calderdale