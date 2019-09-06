Brothers take on bungee jump for Parkinson’s UK

Three brothers are about to take the plunge for Parkinson’s UK.

The Conway brothers David, 37, from Brighouse, Richard, 34, from Melbourne, Derby, and Martin, 29, from Kempston, Bedford, will bungee jump 160 feet from the historic Tees Transporter Bridge this Sunday (September 15).

The trio have been inspired by their dad Gerard Conway who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s five years ago.

Richard Conway said: “With our dad living with Parkinson’s, we want to do as much as we can to raise awareness of the condition.

“We are really excited to be taking part in the jump.”

Visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teesidejumpfordad to sponsor the brothers.