Brighouse Tesco team set to beat cancer at Race For Life

Brighouse Tesco colleagues are helping to beat cancer by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Tesco colleagues, who work at the Tesco store in Brighouse are joining the Race for Life event at Greenhead Park, Huddersfield on June 30.

Together they are hoping to raise around £1000 to continue funding life-saving research and help more people survive.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone - women, men and children - to join the Race for Life.

Lucie Ellis, Community Champion, said “We are really excited about taking part in our local Race for Life event and being part of the inspirational movement, which unites participants around the UK.

Our team is motivated and passionate about this cause. We all have different reasons for taking part, and we have all either known or lost friends and family to this horrible disease, including former colleagues who are dearly missed.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy@ and Pretty Muddy@ kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Sarah Pickersgill, Head of Events Marking for Cancer Research UK, said: “We’re very grateful to the Brighouse Tesco team for their support and hope others will follow their lead.

“Race for Life events are fun, colourful and uplifting. Taking part in the events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to consecrate or celebrate the lives of those who have survived, while helping make a difference to people with cancer, right now.”

Anyone wishing to register to take part in the event can call 0300 123 0770.