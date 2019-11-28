Brighouse Rotary Club’s Tree of Light Appeal is back for Christmas

The Brighouse Rotary Club’s Tree of Light Appeal is returning once again this year and is inviting members of the local community to get involved.

The tree is once again located at Sainsbury’s in Brighouse and people are invited to remember a loved one and sponsor a light for the tree.

The Christmas appeal will this year raise money for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice which offers palliative care services to children and young people.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 1 at 2pm at Sainsbury’s, Brighouse.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Dot Foster, will be present and the tree will be blessed by Canon Michael Storey.

The first tree was inaugurated by Chris Redfearn, then president of the club, in 2003 and funds raised from the sponsorship money are donated every year to charity.

To sponsor a light for the appeal, pick up and complete a coupon from Sainsbury’s in Brighouse and return with the money in an envelope to the supermarket.