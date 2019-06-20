Brighouse Ladies Luncheon Club celebrates 60th landmark with afternoon tea

Brighouse Ladies Luncheon Club organised an afternoon tea at Crow Nest Golf Club to mark an incredible fundraising milestone.

The club has been meeting every month for the past 60 years, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for the NSPCC.

The event’s special guest was Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker.

The group also said a very special goodbye to the Ladies Luncheon Club’s chair Annabelle Davis, who after two years is stepping down from the post.

Annabelle has been a member of the Brighouse Ladies Luncheon Club for five years but has been actively fundraising for the NSPCC for 25 years.

The celebratory afternoon tea included a raffle and musical entertainment.

Elizabeth Brash, the current vice chair of the NSPCC’s Board of Trustees and the Divisional Trustee for Yorkshire, The Humber and North East paid tribute to the ladies. She said: “I am always astounded and humbled at the level of commitment and passion our supporters have for the work of the NSPCC.

“For 60 years the ladies of Brighouse, over generations, have wanted to be there for children and I so wanted to pay tribute for such extraordinary support.”

Local fundraising manager for the NSPCC, Elaine Kaye said: “The Brighouse Ladies Luncheon Club deserves every accolade, their commitment and dedication is second to none.

“Thanks to their efforts we can be there for even more children when they need us most, whether it be through Childline, our schools service or through the Yorkshire service centres who run a number of therapeutic services for children and their families struggling with abuse and neglect.”