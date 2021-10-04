Brighouse coffee morning raises more than £1,000 for Macmillan
A Brighouse cafe has raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning.
Cafe 139 on Bradford Road, which is run mainly by volunteers from Cornerstone Church Brighouse, hosted the fundraiser.
Church member Arlene Raw said: “All the volunteers and our cafe manager Nat worked so hard to make it a huge success.
“The cafe was packed out all day and we managed to raise an amazing £1,088.42 for the charity.
"Bizzymitts, which is a local company run by Liz Barraclough who comes to our church, donated some of her beautiful baking related items to sell in aid of Macmillan.”