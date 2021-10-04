Brighouse coffee morning raises more than £1,000 for Macmillan

A Brighouse cafe has raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 4th October 2021, 1:50 pm
Arlene Raw (left) and bakes at the sale.

Cafe 139 on Bradford Road, which is run mainly by volunteers from Cornerstone Church Brighouse, hosted the fundraiser.

Church member Arlene Raw said: “All the volunteers and our cafe manager Nat worked so hard to make it a huge success.

“The cafe was packed out all day and we managed to raise an amazing £1,088.42 for the charity.

"Bizzymitts, which is a local company run by Liz Barraclough who comes to our church, donated some of her beautiful baking related items to sell in aid of Macmillan.”

