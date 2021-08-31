Brighouse Central Foodbank welcomes push for monthly donations from local firm

Brighouse Central Foodbank is celebrating the pledge from Alco Valves

Alco Valves Group, based at Amytage Road in Brighouse, has launched a drive to encourage its team to make monthly donations to the organisation which aims to ensure no one goes hungry.

Rebecca Snow, Foodbank Supervisor, said: “Their partnership with Brighouse Central Foodbank will play an important role in helping the local community.”

The foodbank, at Wesley House behind Brighouse Central Methodist Church, started six years ago and provides food parcels for anyone who needs them.

Rebecca said: "Through individual and corporate donations, including our partnerships with Calderdale Council, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and local churches, we are proud to say

that we are able to provide food parcels to all those who need them.

"We provide food for breakfast clubs at local schools and extra food parcels for families during the school holidays. We also work with our donors to make

Christmas and Easter parcels a bit more special.

"We could not do any of this without the ongoing support of our donors. We anticipate an increase in demand over the coming months so all donations will be gratefully received and put to good use."