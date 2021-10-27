'About time' - your reaction to the return of BBC series Happy Valley
Readers have reacted to the news that Calderdale-filmed TV drama Happy Valley will return for a third and final series.
The next installment of the BBC drama, written by Sally Wainwright, is set to begin filming next year with Sarah Lancashire returning to the role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood.
Readers have taken to social media to share their thoughts of the series' return. This is what you have been saying on our Facebook page.
Mary King: Looking forward to it, filmed around my old home town.
Geraldine Jarvis: Filmed right outside my house at Highroad Well last series!!!
Kathleen Bentley: Yes cant wait ,sad it will be the final series though
Andrea Dewhirst: Yay so happy for it sad that it’s going to be the last one
Jacqui Murray: Can't wait to see this
Dot Lacey: About time
Nick Robinson They're flogging that to death.....