‘People need homes’, Calderdale Local Plan counter-demonstrators argue

A counter-demonstration at last week’s Calderdale Extraordinary Council meeting which approved the Local Plan was organised by groups including The People’s Assembly and the Unite union’s community membership.

Counter-demonstrators argued with Conservative group leader Councillor Scott Benton (Brighouse), who had organised a demonstration against the Local Plan.

Carrying banners in favour of the plan, the counter-demonstrators argued local people need homes and that the two Garden Suburbs were linked to Clifton Enterprise Zone and jobs it will create.

Detailed infrastructure plans were in place to support it, they claimed.