Opening date revealed for new Lidl store in Brighouse

Lidl has confirmed the opening date of its brand new store in Brighouse.

The store on Wakefield Road, which has created around 40 new jobs, will officially open its doors to customers at 8am on December 14.

Nick Harvey, Lidl UK’s regional head of property, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Brighouse. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK, which will see it open between 50 to 60 new stores a year.