O2 down: Update as services are slowly restored to O2 and Ericsson customers

O2 has said that services are slowly being restored to customers tonight.

Meanwhile bosses have apologised for the impact the data issue have had on users as it was confirmed that the "faulty software" causing issues is being decommissioned.

Its network teams "continue to make this a top priority," the firm said, and work will continue through the night to have services restored by tomorrow.

Mark Evans, CEO, Telefonica (O2) UK, said: "I want to let our customers know how sorry I am for the impact our network data issue has had on them, and reassure them that our teams, together with Ericsson, are doing everything we can.

"We will continue to work with Ericsson, through the night, who have assured us that a full service will be restored for customers by the morning. We fully appreciate it’s been a poor experience and we are really sorry."

Marielle Lindgren, CEO Ericsson UK & Ireland: "The cause of today’s network issue is in certain nodes in the core network resulting in network disturbances for a limited number of customers across the world, including in the UK.

"We have been working hard on resolving the UK data issue since early this morning.

"The faulty software that has caused these issues is being decommissioned.

"Our priority is to restore full data services on the network by tomorrow morning. Ericsson sincerely apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused.