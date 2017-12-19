No one gets hump as camels delight Brighouse

Two camels traveled all the way from Warwickshire to Brighouse Central Methodist Church to celebrate the festivities at the Brighouse Christmas Market.

They were a huge success with visitors to the Church also enjoying the bouncy castle, magic shows, face painting and refreshments.

Rev Mark Cheetham from Central Methodist Church said: “We have participated in the Christmas Market for a number of years, but 2017 was by far our busiest.

“We hope the local community will join us again at Christmas.

“On Christmas Eve we have the 10.30am Nativity Service, Christingle at 6pm and Midnight Service at 11.30pm and on Christmas Day an 11am service. All are welcome.

“We wish Christ’s blessing to everyone as we celebrate his birth.

“Participating in the Christmas Market, with the added attraction of the camels, was a great way for the Church to play its part in the local community and prepare everyone for the Christmas season.”