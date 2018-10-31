Next meeting planned in quest for a Brighouse Town Council

Following an initial exploratory meeting in September, campaigners have met again in support of their call for Brighouse to have its own town council.

At the first meeting, members had agreed it would be a good idea to hear from town or parish councillors in other areas.

The recent meeting was addressed by a town councillor from one of the oldest town councils in Calderdale, and a parish councillor from one of the newest.

Councillor Sarah Courtney talked about the work of Hebden Royd Town Council, mentioning that it even ran the Hebden Bridge cinema.

Stainland and District Parish Council has only been in existence for just over a year, and temporary Councillor Lisa Fieldhouse talked about how its boundaries were decided.

The next meeting will take place on Monday, November 26 at 7pm at the GMB offices in Brighouse. It will discuss further the possible town council boundaries and which areas it will cover.

At the last meeting it was felt that the core of the town council should be the district council wards of Brighouse and Rastrick.

But some attendees felt that it should cover much, if not all, of the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward. Rastrick attendees explained that part of Rastrick fell under Elland ward, though it was clearly part of Rastrick and most residents closely identified with Brighouse.

Residents of the wider Brighouse area are asked to let the group know which areas should be covered.

Contact Ollie Willows on oliverwillows@hotmail.co.uk for more information or visit the Give Brighouse a Town Council Facebook page.

