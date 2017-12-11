New report praises West Yorkshire Police

A new watchdog report has praised West Yorkshire Police (WYP) for its ethics, accessible complaints system and the treatment of staff.

As part of its annual inspections into police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL), HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) assesses all the forces across England and Wales.



Reports released today look into police legitimacy – how fairly and respectfully the forces treat those they serve, whether they behave ethically and lawfully and the way they treat their workforces.



WYP has been rated as “good” in all three areas by the watchdog.



HM Inspector of Constabulary Mike Cunningham said: “The force strives to make sure that its workforce behaves ethically and lawfully.



“Senior leaders regularly refer their decisions to both internal and external ethics committees that provide robust oversight and critical feedback.



“The force is doing positive work to make the complaints process accessible and easy for the public to use, and it generally provides timely and meaningful updates to complainants on the progress of their case.



“The force recognises the importance of staff wellbeing, and is continuing to develop a comprehensive approach to understanding staff wellbeing.



“A clear strategy for wellbeing is in place, supported by organisation-wide, district and departmental plans.”



For the areas of legitimacy inspectors looked at this year, its overall judgement is the same as in 2016 for WYP.



The number of stop and search procedures carried out by WYP in 2015/16 (excluding vehicle only searches) was 14,500, or 6.14 per 1,000 population compared to 4.8 in England and Wales.



The percentage of females in the workforce as of March 2017 was 42 per cent compared to 51 per cent in England and Wales.



And the number of grievances per 1,000 workforce raised and finalised in the 10 months up to March 31 this year were 3.3 with officers, 3.7 with PCSOs and 9.3 with staff.

West Yorkshire’s Chief Constable Dee Collins said:“I am really pleased with the report, which reflects the positive approach West Yorkshire Police takes to ensuring everyone in the organisation realises the importance of treating their own colleagues and the public fairly and with respect.”



The area’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson added: “In really challenging times this is a very positive report and a great reflection on the work being done internally and externally to ensure our communities are safer and feel safer which is the overall vision set out in the Police and Crime Plan.”



The inspection also assessed the force’s leadership.



Last month the force was also praised as “good” for how efficiently it keeps people safe and reduces crime.



It is yet to be graded this time on effectiveness.



All other police forces in Yorkshire were rated as “good” overall.