New home leads to independence

A milestone in the Calderdale Together Investment Partnership has helped to restore a Brighouse man’s independence.

Steven Titterington, who has Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and his family have moved into one of 10 new homes on Beechwood Park in Bailiff Bridge.

The Bradford Road development was built by Together Housing Group in partnership with Calderdale Council and supported through a grant from Homes England.

Comprising seven two-bedroom houses and three three-bedroom houses, including two which have been specially adapted for people with disabilities, the scheme is the Calderdale Together Investment Partnership’s first to complete.

Mr Titterington said: “It’s a great relief to move into our new home. I now have my independence again and my family is looking forward to a new future.

“I have MS and it’s been getting worse. We owned where we lived before but it was on four floors and we couldn’t make any adaptations to it. I couldn’t manage all the stairs anymore and I had a few trips and falls. Our new house is all level from the drive to when you go in through the front door.

“We were put on the waiting list for an accessible home. We found out about these new homes being built and it was a huge sigh of relief when we got one. It’s the perfect move.”

Dave Procter, chair of the board at Together Housing Group, said: “This development is the first to come to fruition as part of the Calderdale Together Investment Partnership, in which we are investing more than £70 million to develop homes. It was a pleasure to meet Mr Titterington and hear how housing that meets his needs has transformed his life.”