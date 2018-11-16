New deal for Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town has announced a commercial partnership with Quickslide for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Quickslide is an award-winning manufacturer of windows and doors and has been supporting the Club over the last five years.

The company has been sponsoring the club’s guest speakers who appear at PPG Canalside for Boothy’s Beer and Banter, in the White Rose Club sponsored by Kinect and in the Ray Wilson Suite sponsored by Ever Facilities Management.

A number of engaging and exciting guests have spoken to Town supporters already this season including ex-England international Steve Bull MBE, ex-European Cup winner Alex Stepney, former snooker player Willie Thorne and many more.

The Yorkshire-based manufacturer was established 12 years ago and has since gone on to win a plethora of awards.

Tracy Nelson, Senior Commercial Manager – Hospitality at Huddersfield Town commented: “We are delighted to work alongside Quickslide for a fifth season.

“The company has really helped improve the pre-match and post-match experiences for our supporters.

“The guests have been really engaging and have told incredible stories, which have been well received by our supporters.

“I look forward to our partnership and relationship developing in the future.”

Adrian Barraclough, Chairman at Quickslide added: “This partnership is an inspirational one that goes hand in hand with our philosophy that success can be achieved with good honest hard work.

“We take inspiration from how the Terriers never take their eyes of the ball and use that to help us hit new heights year on year.

“It’s always a great experience attending any Town game and the Club does a fantastic job at making sure both guests and partners are well looked after, so here’s to a long and enjoyable partnership.”