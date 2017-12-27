New Brighouse food bank gets welcome boost

Following the closure of homeless charity BASH Local, a Brighouse church has stepped in to run a food bank in the town centre.

Central Methodist Church, on Parsonage Lane, opens its doors every Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm and Friday from 1pm to 3pm, except for bank holidays, for those who need somewhere to turn for help.

Rev Mark Cheetham, minister of the church, said: “It is unfortunately true that many people are finding it difficult to cope, especially at this time of year.

“The food bank will support the homeless and most vulnerable local people and ease growing pressure in everyday life.”

Recently the food bank received a cash boost from staff at local solicitors Wilkinson Woodward Bearders.

A total of £250 was raised by staff at the King Street legal practice as they handed out festive treats to children during the Brighouse Christmas Market.

Rev Cheetham said: “Brighouse Central Food bank provides a vital service to local people who sometimes struggle to make ends meet.

“The money raised by the team at Wilkinson Woodward Bearders has given our operation a significant boost and will help us to support more people during the festive period.”

A cheque was presented to food bank manager, Rebecca Snow, and Rev Cheetham.

The money will go towards supporting people through the service.

Bev Mottram, a solicitor based at Wilkinson Woodward Bearders, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Brighouse Food Bank and we are very grateful everyone who donated money at our offices during last month’s Brighouse Christmas Market.”

Anyone wishing to donate any food can do so at Brighouse Central Methodist Church in the town centre, Sainsbury’s and Tesco stores in Brighouse and St Matthew’s Church in Rastrick.