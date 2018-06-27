National glory for Hipperholme Grammar School cheerleaders

Two talented pupils from Hipperholme Grammar School have been jumping for joy after winning several events at a national cheerleading competition.

Dynamic duo, Halle-Blu Morrison and Lexxi Sedgwick, both featured for Panache Cheer School where they took on the finest athletes from across Britain in the ICC Battle of the Champions spectacle at Peterborough’s East of England Showground.

Team Panache - Lexxi Sedgwick, back row, third from left and Halle-Blu Morrison, fourth from left.

And there was plenty to celebrate as Year 9 pupil Halle-Blu and Year 10’s Lexxi were both part of a championship-winning team as they represented Panache Cheer School in the Junior Elite team event.

The team not only won first place against some of the world’s best teams across England, Scotland and Wales, but the group lifted the Grand Royal Championships title for being the highest scoring team in the whole competition.

That proved to be the first time a Yorkshire team had ever won the title too.

It also meant that Team England cheerleader, Halle-Blu, retained her undefeated National Cheerleading soloist title across all UK cheer organisations and competitions for the fifth year running.

Halle-Blu Morrison.

East Brierley’s Halle-Blu, 14, is currently on a sports scholarship at Hipperholme Grammar School and even followed her Saturday success with a top ten placing in the British Gymnastics Championships with Team Yorkshire 24 hours later.

Proud parent and Panache Cheer School owner, Robyn Morrison, 42, said: “We are extremely proud of Halle-Blu’s achievements. She continues to excel as an athlete in cheer and also gymnastics where she has ambitions of competing at the World Championships for the British Gymnastics team when she turns 16.

Fifteen-year-old Lexxi, of Cleckheaton, wants to use her athletic prowess to win even more accolades at future competitions and eventually set up her own dance and cheer school.