Halifax MP Holly Lynch has praised the work of the Calder Valley Search And Rescue Team (CVSRT) volunteers after joining the team on a training session.

During the exercise at Blackstone Edge, CVSRT members practiced various techniques for casualty handling, medical kit protocol and radio communications.

The MP said: “It was great to be out with the search and rescue team again this week. They’re an outstanding bunch of volunteers with an incredible collective skill set.”