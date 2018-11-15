Motorcyclists 63 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than car drivers

New figures show those on two wheels are 63 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than car drivers

Analysis by Brake, the road safety charity, has found that, on average, those on two wheels face 63 times higher risk of being killed or seriously injured on British roads, per mile travelled, than car drivers.

Bike riders’ safety is being highlighted as part of national Road Safety Week (19–25 November), co-ordinated annually by Brake with the 2018 theme Bike Smart.

Brake is calling for drivers to slow down, taking care to look properly at junctions and doing the ‘Dutch reach’ to avoid car dooring.

The vulnerability of those on two wheels has also been highlighted - in comparison with car drivers, motorcyclists are 34 times more likely to be killed and 63 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured, per mile travelled, on British roads.

Cyclists and motorcyclists account for nearly 4 in 10 of all deaths and serious injuries on British roads, a total of 9,740 in 2017 or an average of one bike death or serious injury every hour.

Bike deaths also make up more than a quarter of all British road deaths, with a total of 101 cyclist deaths and 349 motorcyclist deaths in 2017.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, the road safety charity, said: “Every hour, a cyclist or motorcyclist is killed or seriously injured on a British road – each a tragedy that will devastate innumerable lives.

"Raising awareness about the safety of those on two wheels, who face much higher risk of death and serious injury than those in cars, is absolutely vital."