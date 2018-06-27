More hot weather forecast for the weekend in Leeds as heatwave continues

The UK is currently basking in the midst of a scorching heatwave and more hot weather is on the way, with temperatures tipped to reach as high as 35 degrees in some parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued an official heatwave alert, warning there is an 80 per cent chance of heatwave conditions over the next few days.

The warm weather is set to continue into next week in Leeds

Most parts of Britain have already enjoyed the tropical heat of high 20s this week and temperatures look set to climb as we head towards July.

In Leeds, the warm weather is set to continue into the weekend, with high temperatures expected for Leeds over the coming days.

Tomorrow will be dry and sunny, reaching highs of 25C, and any early mist and low cloud will soon clear to leave another day with plenty of sunshine.

Friday will see a slight dip in temperature at 24C, feeling very warm during the daytime and will cool in the evening to 11C.

Meterologists predict the UK could enjoy between five and eight more spells of very warm weather over the next few months

Saturday will feel cooler still with a peak temperature of 22C, as the weather turns somewhat fresher and cloudier in the north.

But the weekend will be mostly dry, sunny and very warm, with Sunday climbing back up to a hot 24C.

The sunshine is predicted to last into next week as meterologists predict the UK could be set for between five and eight more spells of very warm weather over the next few months.

Temperatures are expected to hit at least 24C during each heatwave, and could climb as high as 31 degrees in July and August.

Across the board, maximum temperatures should be at least five degrees above average.