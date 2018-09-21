Monumental feat completed by vets team

A WEST Yorkshire veterinary team has completed the Hike to The Pike challenge in aid of an animal charity.

The team from Shearbridge Vets, which has a branch at Hipperholme, tackled the 10-kilometre round trip from Hebden Bridge to Stoodley Pike, a 1,300ft hill in the South Pennines noted for the 131ft monument at its summit.

Completing the challenge in three hours and 20 minutes, the group of vets, nurses and receptionists raised £545 for Blue Cross, which is the chosen charity of Shearbridge’s parent company VetPartners.

Blue Cross cares for more than 40,000 sick, abandoned and homeless dogs, cats, small animals and horses every year and aims to increase that to 70,000 by 2020.

Shearbridge’s clinical director Sarah Reeves first came up with the fundraising idea and organised the challenging hike.

She said: “Blue Cross is VetPartners’ chosen charity of 2018 and practices from across the group have pulled together to raise vital funds to help the incredible work they do. I’m very proud of my team for being part of the fundraising and for completing the challenge in such great time while raising money for a charity that really do make a difference.”

Sarah was accompanied by fellow clinical director Gordon Slater, nurse Gayle Ball, vet Avneet Singh Cheema and receptionists Julie Allen and Claire Barker.