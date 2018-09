The Halifax Model Railway Club will be holding its annual Model Railway Exhibition at Northbridge Leisure Centre this Saturday and Sunday (22 and 23 September).

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Local interest this year comes in the form of the club’s model of Halifax station. This is portrayed in the 1950s – the golden age of steam.

Thomas the Tank Engine will be entertaining the youngsters and there will be numerous trade stands.