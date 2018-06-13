Mill becomes Iconic venue for gymnasts

A gymnastics club for young people and babies has tumbled into its very first dedicated space in Brighouse.

Iconic Gymnastics Academy first launched in February 2017 and had used village halls across Norland, Elland and Rastrick to train its members aged from pre-school upwards.

Founders: Shirley Hendry and Vic Hendry.

Now the academy founders are jumping for joy after unveiling its own facility for the first time since launching – a 4,500 square foot space in St Pegs Mill, Thornhill Beck Lane.

The facility means the academy can continue to grow its British Gymnastics-affiliated club’s membership and successes to help train the next Nile Wilsons and budding Beth Tweddles.

The 100-member strong academy specialises in TeamGym – a team competition which includes routines covering floor, trampette and a tumbling track.

At the helm are founders, Level 3 TeamGym coach Vic Hendry and her Level 4 TeamGym coach mum Shirley Hendry, who have 50 years’ combined coaching experience in gymnastics – which includes at national standard.

Young gymnast: Ella, aged 5, attends the popular academy.

The duo have invested a five-figure sum to buy equipment at the new base.

The academy currently has 16 classes per week such as ‘Fun for Baby’, aged 2+, aged 3+, beginner, intermediate, improvers, as well as host camps and birthday parties.

Vic said: “We are ecstatic to have opened a facility in Brighouse, it’s somewhere we’ve wanted to set-up home for a while after recognising a need for a gymnastics academy and qualified coaches to help young people in the area to progress in the sport.

“It means we now have a base where we can train frequently, prepare our squads for TeamGym competitions and open it during the school summer holidays for holiday activity camps.”

Email iconicgymnasticsacademy@gmail.com or search Iconic Gymnastics Academy on Facebook for more information about the academy.