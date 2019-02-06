Mason lands dream place at US university

A Brighouse teenager has won a prestigious place at the University of Richmond through the Sutton Trust US programme.

Mason Manley, 18, who is completing his A Levels at Brighouse High School Sixth Form College, has won a place and a financial aid package to study at a top US university after participating in the programme.

Mason will take up his place at the University of Richmond, Virginia, this autumn.

He was one of 150 students selected for the programme, which included a week-long trip to the United States to visit a variety of universities and meet admissions officers from colleges across the US.

They competed with more than 1,000 applicants to win a place on the programme and spent a week staying in the dorms at Yale University, Princeton University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Mason is one of 47 students who have been accepted under the early application deadline to US universities, and more students applied by the January deadline with results available later this spring.

The students benefited from residential activities and received an intensive programme of support, delivered by the US-UK Fulbright Commission over several months before and after their US visit.

The aim of the Sutton Trust US Programme is to encourage British state school students from low and moderate income homes to consider studying at American universities.

Mason said: “I couldn’t believe it when the email arrived in my inbox.

“I’d been accepted to my dream university with the support that I need to make it happen!

“My life has been changed massively by the guidance of the Sutton Trust US Programme, and I will be forever grateful for all the opportunities they have given me.”