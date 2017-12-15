Man pleads guilty to murder of Halifax mum

A 27-year-old man has this lunchtime (Friday) pleaded guilty to murdering Halifax mum-of-two Jessica King during a brief hearing before a crown court judge.

Back in October Jordan Thackray, of East Grange View, Leeds, had denied killing the 23-year-old in her Siddal home last August and he had been due to stand trial in May next year.

But his case was listed for a mention before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC today and his barrister Paul Greaney QC revealed that a guilty plea would be entered to the murder charge.

When the case was called on Thackray was brought into the dock and Mr Greaney explained that in late November his client had prepared a note in which he provided a full explanation of the events that resulted in Miss King’s death.

“I can tell your honour that in the note he takes full responsibilty for the death of Jessica,” said Mr Greaney.

“He expresses remorse and moreover in it he expresses a strong desire to plead guilty to murder.”

Mr Greaney said he had spoken to Thackray today and his continuing wish was to plead guilty.

Thackray formally entered his guilty plea to the murder charge when it was read to him again by the court clerk and Mr Greaney said the case could be sentenced on January 19.

He said the defence would be seeking an expert’s report on background matters relating to Thackray’s mental health, but that would only relate to mitigation in the case.

Prosecutor Jason Pitter QC indicated that they would also be looking at material about the background of relationship.

Judge Durham Hall remanded Thackray back into custody until his sentence hearing next month.

Thackray was arrested in Leeds at the end of August after police were called to a property in Oxford Lane, Siddal, on Sunday August 27.