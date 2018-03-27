LISTED: The Easter Weekend opening times of every supermarket in Yorkshire

Easter is almost upon us and with this comes the two Bank Holidays of Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Although there’s still plenty going on around Yorkshire over the Easter period, your local supermarket may be affected by this. Below is a list compiled of the opening times of certain supermarkets in Yorkshire over the Easter period.

Morrisons (Yorkshire wide)

Store: Thursday March 29: Normal Trading Hours; Good Friday: Normal Trading Hours; Saturday March 31 Normal Trading Hours; Easter Sunday Closed; Easter Monday 08:00-19:00, Tuesday April 3, Normal Trading Hours

Petrol: Thursday March 29: Normal Trading Hours; Good Friday: Normal Trading Hours; Saturday March 31 Normal Trading Hours; Easter Sunday 07:00-21:00; Easter Monday 07:00-19:00, Tuesday April 3, Normal Trading Hours

Some exceptions may apply so do check your local store hours.

Aldi (Yorkshire wide)

Good Friday: 08:00-20:00; Saturday March 31: 08:00- 22:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 08:00-22:00

Lidl (Yorkshire wide)

Good Friday: Open as normal; Saturday March 31: Open as normal; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 08:00-20:00

Some exceptions may apply so do check your local store hours

Sainsbury’s

West Yorkshire

Leeds Albion Street: Good Friday: 07:00-21:00; Saturday March 31: 07:00-21:00; Easter Sunday: 07:00-21:00; Easter Monday: 07:00-21:00

Bradford Superstore: Good Friday: 08:00 - 20:00; Saturday Mar 31: 08:00 - 22:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00 - 18:00

Halifax, Wade Street: Good Friday: 07:30 - 22:00, Saturday Mar 31: 07:30 - 22:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 08:30 - 19:00

Dewsbury, Railway Street: Good Friday: 08:00 - 20:00; Saturday Mar 31: 07:00 - 20:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00 - 18:00

Wakefield, Ings Road: Good Friday: 07:00 - 20:00; Saturday Mar 31: 06:00 - 22:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00 - 18:00

South Yorkshire

Sheffield, Barber Road Local: Good Friday: 07:00 - 23:00; Easter Sunday: 07:00 - 23:00;

Easter Monday: 07:00 - 23:00

Doncaster Superstore: Good Friday: 07:00 - 19:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00 - 18:00

East Yorkshire:

Hull Superstore: Good Friday: 07:00 - 20:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00 - 19:00

North Yorkshire

Harrogate Superstore: Good Friday: 07:00 - 21:00; Saturday Mar 31: 07:00 - 22:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00 - 19:00

Scarborough Superstore: Good Friday: 07:00 - 20:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00 - 19:00

Asda

West Yorkshire

Leeds, Pudsey Supercentre: Good Friday: 24 hours; Saturday March 31: closes at 10pm; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-20:00

Bradford Superstore: Good Friday: 24 hours; Saturday March 31: closes at 10pm; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-20:00

Dewsbury Superstore: Good Friday: 24 hours; Saturday March 31: closes at 10pm; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-20:00

Halifax Superstore: Good Friday: 24 hours; Saturday March 31: closes at 10pm; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-20:00

Wakefield, Dewsbury Road: Good Friday: 07:00-22:00; Saturday March 31 07:00-22:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-20:00

South Yorkshire

Sheffield, Queens Road: Good Friday: 07:00-22:00; Saturday March 31: 07:00-22:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-20:00

Doncaster Superstore: Good Friday: 24 hours; Saturday March 31: Closes at 10pm; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-20:00

East Yorkshire

Hull, Beverley Road: Good Friday: 07:00-22:00; Saturday March 31: 07:00-22:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-20:00

North Yorkshire

Harrogate Superstore: Good Friday: 24 hours; Saturday March 31: Closes at 10pm; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-20:00

Malton, Norton Road: Good Friday: 07:00-22:00; Saturday March 31: 07:00-22:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 07:00-22:00

Tesco

West Yorkshire

Leeds, Boar Lane (Tesco Express): Good Friday: 06:00-23:00; Saturday March 31:06:00-23:00; Easter Sunday: 06:00-23:00; Easter Monday: 06:00-23:00

Dewsbury Esso Express, Wakefield Road: Good Friday: 06:00-24:00; Saturday March 31: 06:00-24:00; Easter Sunday: 06:00-24:00; Easter Monday: 06:00-24:00

Bradford Peel Centre Superstore: Good Friday:24 hours; Saturday March 31: 24 hours; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00-18:00

Halifax Metro: Good Friday: 07:00-19:00; Saturday March 31: 07:00-19:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00-18:00

Wakefield, Stanley Road (Tesco Express): Good Friday: 06:00-23:00; Saturday March 31: 06:00-23:00; Easter Sunday: 06:00-23:00; Easter Monday: 06:00-23:00

South Yorkshire

Sheffield, Church Street (Tesco Express): Good Friday: 06:00-23:00; Saturday March 31: 06:00-23:00; Easter Sunday: 06:00-23:00; Easter Monday: 06:00-23:00

Doncaster, Wentworth Road (Tesco Express): Good Friday: 06:00-22:00; Saturday March 31: 06:00-22:00; Easter Sunday: 06:00-22:00; Easter Monday: 06:00-22:00

North Yorkshire

Harrogate, Cambridge Road: (Tesco Express): Good Friday: 06:00-23:00; Saturday March 31: 06:00-23:00; Easter Sunday: 06:00-23:00; Easter Monday: 06:00-23:00

Scarborough Superstore: Good Friday: 06:00-24:00, Saturday Mar 31: 06:00-24:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00-18:00

East Yorkshire

Hull, King Edward Street (Tesco Express): Good Friday: 06:00-23:00; Saturday March 31: 06:00-23:00; Easter Sunday: 06:00-23:00; Easter Monday: 06:00-23:00

Bridlington Superstore Good Friday: 06:00-24:00, Saturday Mar 31: 06:00-24:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00-18:00

Marks and Spencers

West Yorkshire

Leeds, Briggate: Good Friday 08:00-20:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00-18:00

Wakefield, Kirkgate: Good Friday: 08:30-17:30; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00-17:00

Birstall: Good Friday: 08:30-20:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 08:30-18:00

Bradford Broadway: Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday; 09:00-18:00

Halifax: Good Friday: 08:00-18:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 10:00-16:30

South Yorkshire

Sheffield, Fargate: Good Friday: 08:00-18:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 10:00-18:00

Doncaster, Baxtergate: Good Friday: 08:30-17:30; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 10:00-16:00

North Yorkshire

Harrogate, Cambridge Street: Good Friday: 08:00-18:30; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00-17:00

Scarborough, 8 Newborough: Good Friday: 08:00-18:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00-17:00

East Yorkshire

Hull, Whitefriargate: Good Friday: 09:00-18:00; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 09:00-17:00

Bridlington, Prince Street: Good Friday 08:00-17:30; Easter Sunday: Closed; Easter Monday: 08:00-17:30