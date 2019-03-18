Lenny Agency staff taking on charity tasks

The Lenny Agency is celebrating its 10th year in business with 10 charity challenges for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Staff at the agency, based on Brighouse Road in Hipperholme, will be completing the 10 challenges in 10 months to raise money for the cause.

The society is close to the hearts of several members of the Lenny team, and everyone will be stepping up to a complete a challenge with some facing fears of heights and others taking on things that go bump in the night.

The challenges include male leg waxing, cycling 203 miles, a live bushtucker trial, taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks, abseiling, a fancy dress park run, scaling the UK’s tallest outdoor climbing wall, stopping over night in a haunted house, taking a dip in a baked bean bath and swimming the length of the river Calder (44 miles).

Emma Leonard, managing director at The Lenny Agency, said: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since we started Lenny. Back then we were two individuals working out of a conservatory. Ten years later, we’ve grown to become a team of 10 with international and national clients.

“We knew we wanted to do something special to mark the past 10 years and we’re proud to be supporting a cause that is dear to the hearts of many of us in the office.

“10 challenges is not going to be easy but we are determined to raise as much money as possible for our chosen charity.

“Clients, friends and family are welcome to join in the activities please!

“The more the merrier. We’d also ask that people take some time out to find out more about supporting people living with dementia by visiting the charity’s website.”

Visit the team’s Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lenny10challenges to find out more and donate to the campaign.