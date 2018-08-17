Leeds Festival: how to get to Bramham Park

Considered by many as the biggest and best festival event of the summer, thousands of avid music fans are expected to descend on Bramham Park ready for Leeds Festival 2018.

Kicking off on Friday 24 August, festival goers have three entertainment-filled days to look forward to, with Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco and Kendrick Lamar filling the headline slots for this year.

A shuttle service will be available to from Leeds Railway Station and Seacroft Tesco

There's a wealth of travel options open to those heading to the event, from travelling by car to hopping on a coach, but planning ahead is advised as road closures and train strikes could impact your journey.

Here's some handy travel info for getting yourself to and from the festival:

By car

Car parking is including in the price of all Leeds Festival tickets.

Travel to the A1, M1 or the A1(M) whether you are coming from the north, south, east or west, and then follow the signs from the motorway.

All routes to Leeds Festival start from the A1(M).

From A1(M) coming from the south

The route to the festival will be signposted from Junction 41 northbound

From M1 coming from the south

The route to the festival will be signposted from Junction 42 northbound

From M62 coming from the east

The route to the festival will be signed from Junction 33 westbound

From M62 coming from the west

The route to the festival will be signed from Junction 29 eastbound.

From A1/A1(M) coming from the north

The route to the festival will be signed from Junction 46 southbound

Drop off and pick up zones

Those who plan on being dropped off or picked up from the festival will need to use the dedicated Drop Off zone, located off York Road (A64).

A64 one way system on Sunday and Monday

There will be a one way system effective on Sunday 26 and Monday 27, with the A64, between the Fox and Grapes public house, and the A1(M) and A64 roundabout closed to all traffic travelling eastbound (i.e. from Leeds to York).

The one way system will run from 9pm on Sunday and it is anticipated that traffic will resume as normal by 3pm.

Thorner Village

Thorner Village will not be accessible to any non-residents of Thorner and there will be no through access throughout the duration of Leeds Festival.

It will be closed at the following locations:

- Northern part of Mangrill Lane

- Carr Lane (very close to the A58)

- Thorner / Skeltons Lane

- Thorner / Milner Lane (next to the green triangle)

- Wothersome corner (west of junction of Thorner Lane / Thorner Road)

By train

The nearest train station to the festival is Leeds Railway station.

Regular trains from major cities across England run to Leeds, including Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and London, and festival goers can catch the shuttle from the station direct to Bramham Park.

Travellers should note Northern Rail has announced a strike on Saturday 25 August, which could impact communting.

By shuttle bus

A shuttle bus service will be run from both Leeds Railway Station and Seacroft Tesco.

Day return and open return wristbands cost £10, while singles cost £6.

The Tesco Shopper bus service costs £6 return per day.

The shuttles services will run from Wednesday 22 August to Monday 27, with wristbands available for purchase on the day, or booked in advance to avoid cues online here.

By coach

Big Green Coach are again serving as the official travel provider to Leeds Festival 2018, picking passengers up from 39 different locations.

Weekend return coach travel direct to the gates of Leeds Festival will depart from: Birkenhead, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bolton, Carlisle, Chester, Chesterfield, Coventry, Darlington, Derby, Doncaster, Durham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Grimsby, Hartlepool, Huddersfield, Hull, Leicester, Lincoln, Liverpool, Llandudno, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Nottingham, Preston, Rhyl, Rochdale, Scunthorpe, Sheffield, Stafford, Stockport, Stockton-On-Tees, Stoke On Trent, Sunderland, Warrington and Wigan.

For weekend campers, coach services will arrive on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, and take you home on Monday morning.

For those with day tickets, there are day return coaches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which will arrive before the music starts and won't leave until the headline set is finished.

To book a coach, visit: biggreencoach.co.uk



By taxi

The designated taxis rank this year is based at Red Gate 2, where Leeds Hackney Carriages and Private Hires will be waiting to pick up festival goers.

The fare from Leeds City Centre will cost between £25 - £40 in a hackney carriage car, depending on thr travel route and traffic levels.

By air

Leeds Bradford International Airport is the nearest airport to the festival site, location approximately 30 minutes away by car.

Metroconnect 757 provides a direct bus service to and from Leeds.

The route also stops off at Rawdon, which is a 13 minute drive to and from the festival site.

Alternatively, a taxi from Leeds Bradford Airport to Leeds Railway Station will cost approximately £24.

Travellers can then catch the shuttle bus to the festival site.