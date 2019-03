Valerie Holmes Property Lawyer, based in Hipperholme, is celebrating its 12th year of trading.

Having helped many local people with the legal process to buy and sell homes, Valerie has grown the business and now employs seven staff.

Valerie said: “Clients know that they can call in and see us in person, we’re friendly and explain legal jargon in layman’s terms. We feel this is important as buying a new house can often be one of the most emotional and most expensive purchases you’ll ever make.”