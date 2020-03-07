Latest planning applications - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Change of use of land to facilitate single storey extension to side: Laith Ing Barn, Ripponden Old Lane, Ripponden.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): The Meadows, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme.

Single storey rear extension: 302 Queens Road, King Cross.

Two storey rear extension: 40 Gosport Close, Outlane.

Balcony, canopy and roof extension to front elevation: 10A Vincent Street, Halifax.

Change of Use from B2 (Gen Industrial) to D2 (Gym) The proposed change of use will make use of a unit that has been vacant for quite some time. Within the next 12 months, we anticipate that job opportunities will be created as the business develops This section was completed with the assistance of Roy Rizvi, a planning officer at the Customer First centre in Halifax: Unit 4 SDH Industrial Estate, West Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Construction of 14 Dwellings with New Highway Access: Land Opposite Avoca House, Workhouse Lane, West Vale.

DECIDED

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 12 Nest Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 12 Nest Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Bankwood, 1 Southgate, Jagger Green, Elland.

Tree Management Works (Tree Preservation Order): 127 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Halifax Accident Repair Centre, Springfield Works, Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Replace existing 22.5m monopole with 25m monopole supporting 6 antenna apertures, 3 x 600mm dishes and 1 relocated 300mm dish, replace 2 existing equipment cabinets with 7 equipment cabinets along with ancillary development: Mast 5327 Armytage Road, Brighouse.

First floor extension over existing ground floor extension to rear with alterations: 50 Moor Grove, Shelf .

New window opening and replacement window at basement level to front elevation and two replacement windows to rear: 34 Clare Road, Halifax.

The replacement of defective windows, installation of drainage pipework and the formation of a roof light (Listed Building Consent) (Retrospective): 5 Halifax Road, Ripponden.

Demolition of outbuilding to facilitate the construction of a two storey side extension (revision to planning application 19/00654/HSE): Number One Master Lane, Halifax.

Change of use of ground floor from Public House (A4) to Church (D1): 301 Warley Road, King Cross