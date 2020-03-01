These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Latest planning applications - what's being built where you live?

Removal of single-storey lean-to and timber porch and construction of new single-storey extension. Alterations within curtilage of property, including removal of section of stone wall to provide new hardstanding for single parking space, and provision of new water treatment plant (Listed Building Consent): Lower East Lee Cottage, East Lee Lane, Todmorden.

Removal of single-storey lean-to and timber porch and construction of new single-storey extension. Alterations within curtilage of property, including removal of section of stone wall to provide new hardstanding for single parking space, and provision of new water treatment plant: Lower East Lee Cottage, East Lee Lane, Todmorden.

Installation of ventilation system, consisting of a small unit (406 x 373 mm) located in the attic loft with ducting to a diffuser in the ceiling immediately below the unit and ducting to allow intake of fresh air from the northeast external wall (Listed Building Consent): 2-3 Churchyard Bottom, Towngate, Heptonstall.

Two storey and single storey extension to rear: 20 Sun Vale Avenue, Walsden, Todmorden.

Installation of extraction flue to the rear: 15 - 17 Crown Street, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: Beechview, The Gardens, Halifax.

DECIDED

Conversion of opticians to form two back to back houses including dormers to front and rear: 39 Elizabeth Street, Elland.

Single storey extension: 11 Woodlands Mount, Halifax.

Removal of existing conservatory to facilitate single storey rear extension with roof terrace over: Grey Chimneys, 4 Pether Hill, Stainland.

Replacement of perimeter fencing to Hammerton Terrace and school boundary with St Josephs RC Church: St Josephs RC Primary School, Wellington Road, Todmorden.